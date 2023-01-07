Jan. 8: Gavel in hand, what’s next for McCarthy, and Hamlin thanks supporters

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) holds the gavel as he becomes Speaker for the 118th session of Congress on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Good morning! It’s Sunday Jan. 8, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Migrants, mostly from Venezuela, chant slogans as an activists’ march in their support arrives to downtown El Paso, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Several hundred marched through the streets of El Paso a day before President Joe Biden’s first, politically-thorny visit to the southern border. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Newport News, Va. A shooting at a Virginia elementary school sent a teacher to the hospital and ended with “an individual” in custody Friday, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, is seen during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public comments since suffering cardiac arrest during a game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kayla Adeniji, center, wife of Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji, tapes up a sign she made in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside UC Medical Center, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. Hamlin, who remains hospitalized at the center, has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the last 24 hours,” the team announced on Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

🔴 Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine is scheduled to come to an end.

🔴 Prince Harry speaks with “60 Minutes” in advance of the publication of his memoir “Spare.”

🔴 The NFL regular season ends, with the Patriots, Packers and more vying for playoff berths.

