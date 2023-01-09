Jan. 9: ‘True evil’ was watching Idaho victims, Goncalves’ sister says. Investigation details loom large ahead of trial.

Good morning! It’s Monday January 9, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Sister of Idaho victim Kaylee Goncalves speaks to NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin.

A private security officer sits in a vehicle, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in front of the house in Moscow, Idaho where four University of Idaho students were killed in November, 2022. Authorities said Wednesday, Jan. 4, that Bryan Kohberger, the man accused in the killings, has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police. The move means Kohberger could be headed to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

President Joe Biden talks with U.S. Border Patrol agents as they walk along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Dean of the House Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., swears in Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as House Speaker on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Security screeners spotted a scaly surprise while scanning a suitcase: a 4-foot-long boa constrictor making its way through an X-ray machine at Tampa International Airport.

The snake, discovered by a TSA officer, wasn’t allowed to board the plane. (TSA)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday.

🔴 A delegation of U.S. senators on Monday plan to tour the Arizona-Mexico border and hold a roundtable on the impacts of the border and immigration crisis.

🔴 Georgia and TCU meet in the College Football National Championship.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.