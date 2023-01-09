Jan. 9: ‘True evil’ was watching Idaho victims, Goncalves’ sister says. Investigation details loom large ahead of trial.

Good morning! It’s Monday January 9, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Goncalves’ sister: ‘True evil’ was watching Idaho victims
2. Idaho killings: Investigation details loom large ahead of trial
3. Biden makes first visit to border as president
4. What concessions did Kevin McCarthy make to become speaker?
📱 [Trending] this morning
4-FOOT ’EMOTIONAL SUPPORT’ SNAKE FOUND IN LUGGAGE AT TAMPA AIRPORT
Security screeners spotted a scaly surprise while scanning a suitcase: a 4-foot-long boa constrictor making its way through an X-ray machine at Tampa International Airport.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday.
🔴 A delegation of U.S. senators on Monday plan to tour the Arizona-Mexico border and hold a roundtable on the impacts of the border and immigration crisis.
🔴 Georgia and TCU meet in the College Football National Championship.
