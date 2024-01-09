Jan. 9: Trump heads to DC for immunity hearing. Winter blast threatens Iowa events, caucus turnout.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. Trump’s presidential immunity claims reach appeals court hearing
2. Polar vortex could influence Iowa caucuses voter turnout
3. ‘No indication’ Boeing jet warning light, blowout correlated: NTSB
4. Epstein documents include accuser’s allegation of Clinton, Prince Andrew sex tapes
📱 [Trending] this morning
ANOMALY DETECTED IN LUNAR LANDER MISSION
Astrobotic has detected a potentially damaging anomaly on the Peregrine lunar lander, the first American craft to land on the surface of the moon in more than 50 years.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Ray Epps, a onetime Donald Trump supporter who was the target of a right-wing conspiracy theory about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack that forced him into hiding, will be sentenced in his U.S. Capitol riot case.
🔴 A man accused of attacking a state court judge who was about to sentence him to prison in a felony battery case is due to face a local judge Tuesday on new charges.
🔴 A former Los Angeles-area gang leader charged with killing hip-hop music legend Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas is due on Tuesday to ask a judge to release him to house arrest ahead of his trial in June.
