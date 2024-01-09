Jan. 9: Trump heads to DC for immunity hearing. Winter blast threatens Iowa events, caucus turnout.

Federal officials on Saturday ordered the immediate grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners until they are inspected after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Former President Donald Trump speaks after exiting the courtroom for a break at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Plows, at right, try to pass nearly stopped traffic, due to weather conditions, on Route 93 South, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Londonderry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Federal officials on Saturday ordered the immediate grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners until they are inspected after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.

FILE – Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference, in New York on July 2, 2020.( AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Astrobotic has detected a potentially damaging anomaly on the Peregrine lunar lander, the first American craft to land on the surface of the moon in more than 50 years.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Ray Epps, a onetime Donald Trump supporter who was the target of a right-wing conspiracy theory about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack that forced him into hiding, will be sentenced in his U.S. Capitol riot case.

🔴 A man accused of attacking a state court judge who was about to sentence him to prison in a felony battery case is due to face a local judge Tuesday on new charges.

🔴 A former Los Angeles-area gang leader charged with killing hip-hop music legend Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas is due on Tuesday to ask a judge to release him to house arrest ahead of his trial in June.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.