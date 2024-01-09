Jan. 9: Trump heads to DC for immunity hearing. Winter blast threatens Iowa events, caucus turnout.

Updated:

Federal officials on Saturday ordered the immediate grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners until they are inspected after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1. Trump’s presidential immunity claims reach appeals court hearing

Former President Donald Trump speaks after exiting the courtroom for a break at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

2. Polar vortex could influence Iowa caucuses voter turnout

Plows, at right, try to pass nearly stopped traffic, due to weather conditions, on Route 93 South, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Londonderry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

3. ‘No indication’ Boeing jet warning light, blowout correlated: NTSB

Federal officials on Saturday ordered the immediate grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners until they are inspected after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.

4. Epstein documents include accuser’s allegation of Clinton, Prince Andrew sex tapes 

FILE – Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference, in New York on July 2, 2020.( AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

ANOMALY DETECTED IN LUNAR LANDER MISSION

Astrobotic has detected a potentially damaging anomaly on the Peregrine lunar lander, the first American craft to land on the surface of the moon in more than 50 years.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Ray Epps, a onetime Donald Trump supporter who was the target of a right-wing conspiracy theory about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack that forced him into hiding, will be sentenced in his U.S. Capitol riot case.

🔴 A man accused of attacking a state court judge who was about to sentence him to prison in a felony battery case is due to face a local judge Tuesday on new charges.

🔴 A former Los Angeles-area gang leader charged with killing hip-hop music legend Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas is due on Tuesday to ask a judge to release him to house arrest ahead of his trial in June.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

[Your Morning]

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation