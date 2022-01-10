January 10: Bob Saget dead at 65. Philosophy contributing to ‘The Great Resigation’

☀ Good morning! It’s Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. ‘America’s favorite dad’: Bob Saget dead at 65
2. 19 dead, including 9 children, in massive Bronx fire
3. Lawmakers weigh in on keeping schools open amid COVID surge
4. Police search for Harmony Montgomery at her last home
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘Do what you love’ could be contributing to the Great Resignation
A generation that was told to follow its dreams appears to be doing so, throwing the labor market into turmoil.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Oxford, Michigan students return to class today after mass shooting.
🔴 Pope delivers his annual “State of the World” address.
🔴 Georgia, Alabama meet to decide College Football Playoff National Championship.
