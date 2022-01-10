January 10: Bob Saget dead at 65. Philosophy contributing to ‘The Great Resigation’

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

US actor Bob Saget attends the “MacGruber” screening and premiere at the California Science Center on December 8, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. ‘America’s favorite dad’: Bob Saget dead at 65

US actor Bob Saget attends the “MacGruber” screening and premiere at the California Science Center on December 8, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

2. 19 dead, including 9 children, in massive Bronx fire

A fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx on Jan. 9, 2022. (Credit: Citizen App)

3. Lawmakers weigh in on keeping schools open amid COVID surge

FILE – Members of the Chicago Teachers Union and supporters stage a car caravan protest outside City Hall in the Loop, Jan. 5, 2022. Talks between Chicago school leaders and the teachers union resumed Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 amid a standoff over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety measures. The situation looms over the start of a second week of school after three days of canceled classes in the nation’s third-largest district. (Ashlee Rezin /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

4. Police search for Harmony Montgomery at her last home

Source: Manchester Police

📱 [Trending] this morning

‘Do what you love’ could be contributing to the Great Resignation

A generation that was told to follow its dreams appears to be doing so, throwing the labor market into turmoil.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 03: A Now Hiring sign hangs in front of a Winn-Dixie grocery store on December 03, 2021 in Miami, Florida. The Labor Department announced that payrolls increased by just 210,000 for November, which is below what economists expected, though the unemployment rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Oxford, Michigan students return to class today after mass shooting.

🔴 Pope delivers his annual “State of the World” address.

🔴 Georgia, Alabama meet to decide College Football Playoff National Championship.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com