January 10: DOJ reviews potentially classified docs at Biden center. Evacuations ordered in California flooding.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Jan. 10, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden center
2. Rain to persist as storm-weary Californians face evacuations
3. No. 1 Georgia bullies TCU 65-7 to win 2nd consecutive title
4. Ana Walshe’s husband charged with misleading police
📱 [Trending] this morning
IDAHO KILLINGS: FULL SPECIAL REPORT REVEALING CHILLING DETAILS
A NewsNation special report breaks down everything we know about the investigation.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The North American Leaders’ Summit takes place, with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador hosting U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
🔴 The 80th Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast on NBC. Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael. “The Banshees of Inisherin” leads the nominations with eight.
🔴 “Spare”, the much anticipated memoir by U.K. Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, is published by Penguin Random House. Proceeds from the book support British charities.
