January 11: Chris Christie bows out, Hunter Biden heads to court. Plus, Congress may take up another UFO bill.

Good morning! It’s Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Chris Christie drops out of 2024 race ahead of Iowa caucuses
3. Hunter Biden to face tax-fraud charges in Los Angeles courtroom
3. Alabama coach Nick Saban retiring: Reports
4. UAP bipartisan bill aims to protect pilots reporting sightings
📱 [Trending] this morning
ALASKA AIRLINES CANCELS ALL BOEING 737 FLIGHTS THROUGH SATURDAY
The cancellations will impact 110 to 150 flights per day and come after a door plug blew out of a Boeing 737 midflight.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Closing arguments are expected in the lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James against the Trump Organization.
🔴 The U.S. National Board of Review Awards Gala, celebrating the best in film and acting, will take place in New York City.
🔴 The U.S. Labor Department will release consumer price index information for December.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.