January 11: FAA computer outage disrupts flights nationwide. California makes repairs before yet more storms.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) first notified the FBI’s Memphis Field Office of the laser strikes on July 15, having recorded 49 reports of laser strikes between Jan. 1 and July 15. (Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Jan. 11, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Computer failure at FAA disrupts flights nationwide

2. Storm-struck California scrambles to clean up ahead of rain

Floodwaters course through a neighborhood in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Following days of rain, Bear Creek overflowed its banks leaving dozens of homes and vehicles surrounded by floodwaters. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

3. Biden ‘surprised’ government records at old office

President Biden answers questions during a press conference in the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

4. Motive in Idaho killings unknown; how much does it matter?

Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

NEW MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT OF $1.35B IS GAME’S 2ND HIGHEST

What would you do with that kind of money? What couldn’t you do?

A Mega Millions customer displays her ticket for the estimated jackpot of $1.1 Billion at the Fuel On Convenience Store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 A bankruptcy court hearing is scheduled for cryptocurrency exchange company FTX, which filed for Chapter 11 protection Nov. 11.

🔴 The Screen Actors Guild announces its 29th annual awards nominees. The awards ceremony takes place Feb. 26.

🔴 The World Economic Forum will launch its annual Global Risks Report.

