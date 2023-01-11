January 11: FAA computer outage disrupts flights nationwide. California makes repairs before yet more storms.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Jan. 11, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Computer failure at FAA disrupts flights nationwide
2. Storm-struck California scrambles to clean up ahead of rain
3. Biden ‘surprised’ government records at old office
4. Motive in Idaho killings unknown; how much does it matter?
📱 [Trending] this morning
NEW MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT OF $1.35B IS GAME’S 2ND HIGHEST
What would you do with that kind of money? What couldn’t you do?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 A bankruptcy court hearing is scheduled for cryptocurrency exchange company FTX, which filed for Chapter 11 protection Nov. 11.
🔴 The Screen Actors Guild announces its 29th annual awards nominees. The awards ceremony takes place Feb. 26.
🔴 The World Economic Forum will launch its annual Global Risks Report.
