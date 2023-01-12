January 12: Air travel thrown into chaos across US. More classified Biden docs found.

A display shows flights, many delayed, at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

President Joe Biden talks with reporters before he and first lady Jill Biden board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Jill Biden is having surgery to remove a small lesion found above her right eye during a routine skin cancer screening (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) is seen following the second ballot for House speaker during the first day of the 118th session of Congress on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

C/2022 E3 (not pictured) is a rare comet that hasn’t been spotted near Earth for the past 50,000 years. (Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

It appeared that the cub was not injured.

Albuquerque Police Department officers located a young Bengal tiger while responding to a shooting. | Courtesy Albuquerque Police Department

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Will inflation keep dropping? The U.S. Labor Department will release its latest Consumer Price Index numbers.

🔴 NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration climate researchers will release an assessment of global temperatures and discuss “major climate trends of 2022.”

🔴 The 54th NAACP Image Awards nominations, honoring outstanding performances in film, television, theater, music, and literature, are announced.

