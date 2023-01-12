January 12: Air travel thrown into chaos across US. More classified Biden docs found.

Good morning! It’s Thursday Jan. 12, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. White House: FAA investigation a ‘top priority’
2. Inquiries build after second batch of Biden classified docs found
3. George Santos refuses to resign despite political pressure
4. How to see the green comet for first time in 50,000 years
📱 [Trending] this morning
TRAIL OF BLOOD OUTSIDE NEW MEXICO HOME LEADS TO BENGAL TIGER
It appeared that the cub was not injured.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Will inflation keep dropping? The U.S. Labor Department will release its latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
🔴 NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration climate researchers will release an assessment of global temperatures and discuss “major climate trends of 2022.”
🔴 The 54th NAACP Image Awards nominations, honoring outstanding performances in film, television, theater, music, and literature, are announced.
