January 12: Biden pushes for voting rights. TSA releases list of odd items found at checkpoints.

Officers at the Terminal C checkpoint discovered the item tucked inside two separate zippered cases following an X-ray of the passenger’s bag on June 11. (TSA)

☀ Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden arrive to speak in support of changing the Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, at Atlanta University Center Consortium, on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Bob Saget attends the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on November 03, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

In this Jan. 19, 2016, file photo, handguns are displayed at the Smith & Wesson booth at the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas. The Mexican government sued U.S. gun manufacturers and distributors, including some of the biggest names in guns like Smith & Wesson Brands, on Aug. 4, 2021 in U.S. federal court in Boston, arguing that their commercial practices have unleashed tremendous bloodshed in Mexico. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 11: Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID, testifies at a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on January 11, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The committee will hear testimony about the federal response to COVID-19 and new, emerging variants. (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

You might think you can pack everything you need in your carry-on, but maybe leave the chain saw at home?

Officers at the Terminal C checkpoint discovered the item tucked inside two separate zippered cases following an X-ray of the passenger’s bag on June 11. (TSA)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Fed Chair Jerome Powell says the Fed is ready to raise interest rates to tame inflation.

🔴 OSU study says compounds in hemp could help control coronavirus spread.

🔴 Los Angeles students plan to walk out over COVID-19 concerns.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.