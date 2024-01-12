January 12: US strikes Houthis in Yemen, ‘Chandelier’ UAP photo shows strange object over Persian Gulf

Good morning! It’s Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. US, British militaries strike Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen
2. FAA announces investigation into Boeing
3. ‘Chandelier’ UAP photo shows strange object over Persian Gulf
4. Trump gives defiant statement after New York civil case
📱 [Trending] this morning
PENTAGON PUSHES BACK ON TAYLOR SWIFT CONSPIRACY THEORY
The Department of Defense clapped back at Fox News host Jesse Watters on Wednesday after he said Taylor Swift could be a “psyop” for the Pentagon.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will release their assessments of global temperatures in 2023.
🔴 The U.S. Labor Department will release its December producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level.
🔴 Earnings season gets underway, as Delta Air Lines, Citigroup and JP Morgan Chase report their quarterly results.
