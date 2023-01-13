January 13: Alabama tornado outbreak kills several. Lisa Marie Presley’s death devastates friends, family.

Good morning! It’s Friday Jan. 13, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Tornadoes ravage US South, at least 7 dead
2. Lisa Marie Presley death leaves friends, fans ‘devastated’
3. Biden political future clouded by classified document probe
4. Ana Walshe reported husband’s threat to kill her in 2014
📱 [Trending] this morning
INSIDE LOOK: LIFE AS A NEW MIGRANT CROSSING INTO AMERICA
NewsNation’s Ali Bradley spent 24 hours with recently arrived migrants in the U.S. who face uncertainty over food, shelter.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden hosts Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House, discussing developments in North Korea, Taiwan and Ukraine.
🔴 The American Film Institute Awards honors the year’s outstanding movies and TV programs.
🔴 Another earnings season is underway, with Delta Air Lines, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase reporting quarterly results.
