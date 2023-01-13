January 13: Alabama tornado outbreak kills several. Lisa Marie Presley’s death devastates friends, family.

A damaged home is seen in the aftermath of severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, near Prattville, Ala. A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Good morning! It’s Friday Jan. 13, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A damaged home is seen in the aftermath of severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, near Prattville, Ala. A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Lisa Marie Presley is shown in this undated photo. (Getty Images)

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One.

Brian Walshe, of Cohasset, faces a Quincy Court judge charged with impeding the investigation into his wife Ana’ disappearance from their home Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool)

📱 [Trending] this morning

NewsNation’s Ali Bradley spent 24 hours with recently arrived migrants in the U.S. who face uncertainty over food, shelter.

Immigrant families arrive back into Mexico after being expelled from the United States on January09, 2023 to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden hosts Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House, discussing developments in North Korea, Taiwan and Ukraine.

🔴 The American Film Institute Awards honors the year’s outstanding movies and TV programs.

🔴 Another earnings season is underway, with Delta Air Lines, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase reporting quarterly results.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.