January 13: Exclusive NewsNation poll shows trust in Biden, media eroding. Store shelves bare due to virus, weather.

☀ Good morning! It’s Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
That toilet paper hoard you put together last summer might finally be paying off.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Big winter storm shapes up for Midwest, Southeast for the weekend.
🔴 California nurses call for safer work practices.
🔴 MLB, players set to meet with spring training just a month away.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.