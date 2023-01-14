January 14: Survivors emerge after deadly storm. The cancer death rate is down.

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Survivors emerge from wreckage after storms kill 9 people
2. Biden political future clouded by classified document probe
3. Cancer death rate down 33% since 1991: Report
4. Cousin of BLM co-founder dies after altercation with LAPD
📱 [Trending] this morning
MEGA MILLIONS: HERE ARE THE WINNING NUMBERS FOR $1.35B JACKPOT
The massive $1.35 billion jackpot is the second-largest in Mega Millions’ history.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Los Angeles Film Critics hold their 48th annual awards ceremony, including the presentation of the Career Achievement Award to Claire Denis.
🔴 The NFL Wild Card Playoffs pit the Seattle Seahawks against the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
🔴 The 71st Miss Universe competition, taking place in New Orleans, features contestants from 90 countries.
