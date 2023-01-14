January 14: Survivors emerge after deadly storm. The cancer death rate is down.

Debris litters a local business that was destroyed by a tornado that passed through downtown Selma Ala., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Luther Owensby looks out from the front porch of his storm-damaged home Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Jackson, Ga. Powerful storms spawned tornadoes across Georgia Thursday night. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

FILE – President Joe Biden responds a reporter’s question after speaking about the economy in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Washington. Virtually everything was going right for Biden to open the year. His approval ratings were ticking up. Inflation was slowing. Republicans were at war with themselves after a disappointing midterm season. But Biden’s rosy political outlook veered into uncertainty after the Justice Department appointed a special counsel to investigate Biden’s handling of classified documents. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Prostate cancer cells. (Getty Images)

Keenan Anderson, a man identified as a cousin of the co-founder of Black Lives Matter, died of cardiac arrest earlier this month after an altercation with Los Angeles police where a Taser was deployed. (Credit: LAPD)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The massive $1.35 billion jackpot is the second-largest in Mega Millions’ history.

A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Los Angeles Film Critics hold their 48th annual awards ceremony, including the presentation of the Career Achievement Award to Claire Denis.

🔴 The NFL Wild Card Playoffs pit the Seattle Seahawks against the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

🔴 The 71st Miss Universe competition, taking place in New Orleans, features contestants from 90 countries.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.