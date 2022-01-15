January 15: Looters make off with Amazon, UPS shipments, and a footballer blitzes bandits

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

People are stealing packages off trains in L.A. and looting them, leaving thousands of boxes along the train tracks.

An Orange County family gets tested at the Econ Soccer Complex on the first day of the new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site hosted by Orange County Health Services at the park off East Colonial Drive, in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. At its peak, a line of cars was backed up several miles as thousands of Orange County residents sought testing during the current spike of infections across Central Florida from the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

FILE – This June 24, 2015, file photo, shows the Netflix Apple TV app icon in South Orange, N.J. Netflix is raising prices for its video streaming customers in the U.S. and Canada, less than a year and a half since its last price increase, as competition from other streaming services increases. (AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

📱 [Trending] this morning

FORMER NFL SAFETY ROBERT BLANTON MADE THE MOST IMPORTANT STOP OF HIS LIFE, BUT NOT ON THE GRIDIRON.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 NFL playoffs kick off. The Raiders visit the Bengals, and the Patriots and Bills go again in Buffalo.

🔴 Glenn Youngkin to be sworn in as Virginia’s new governor.

🔴 Ariana DeBose from “West Side Story” hosts “Saturday Night Live” with musical guests Bleachers.

