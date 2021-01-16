☀ January 16: Inauguration security, NRA files for bankruptcy and the first Black female brigade commander

Good morning! It’s Saturday, January 16, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Los Angeles Fire Assistant Fire Chief Ellsworth Fortman (R) administers a Covid-19 vaccine as mass-vaccination of healthcare workers starts at Dodger Stadium on January 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Irfan Khan / POOL / AFP) (Photo by IRFAN KHAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to introduce key members of his science team. President Donald Trump does not have any public events scheduled, so far.

🔴 The NFL playoffs continue with the Rams vs. Packers and the Ravens vs. Bills.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.