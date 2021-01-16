☀ January 16: Inauguration security, NRA files for bankruptcy and the first Black female brigade commander

Good morning! It’s Saturday, January 16, 2020. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨 Anti-scale fencing surrounds US Capitol ahead of Inauguration Day
2️⃣💉 Biden outlines plan to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine distribution
3️⃣ Trump administration carries out 13th and final execution
4️⃣📃 NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas
First Black female brigade commander to lead midshipmen at US Naval Academy
🔴 President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to introduce key members of his science team. President Donald Trump does not have any public events scheduled, so far.
🔴 The NFL playoffs continue with the Rams vs. Packers and the Ravens vs. Bills.
