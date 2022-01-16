January 16: Hostages safe after synagogue standoff, and some cold, hard facts of life

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Hostages safe after standoff inside Texas synagogue
2. Trump slams Biden, repeats unsubstantiated election claims at rally
3. Woman killed in apparent subway shove at Times Square
4. Tsunami threat recedes from huge Pacific volcanic eruption
📱 [Trending] this morning
WHAT IS WIND CHILL AND HOW FAST CAN IT CAUSE FROSTBITE?
THE COLD, HARD FACTS OF LIFE ARE THESE: IF YOU GROW UP HIGH IN THE NORTHERN HEMISPHERE, YOU DON’T NEED WIND CHILL PREDICTIONS. YOU NEED A COAT, HAT AND GLOVES. AND A SCARF CAN’T HURT.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The NFL playoffs continue with the Eagles at the Buccaneers and the 49ers at the Cowboys.
🔴 Previews begin for the U.S. premiere of “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” in Los Angeles.
🔴 “Z Experience Poetry Jam” at Yale University honors MLK Poetry Slam founder Zannette Lewis.
