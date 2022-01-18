January 18: Active shooter training saves lives. USPS reveals new stamps for 2022.

☀ Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. How active shooter training helps save lives
2. Airline CEOs warn 5G could ground some planes, wreak havoc
3. Arkansas inmates sue jail, doctor for receiving ivermectin
4. Pita Taufatofua: Still no word from Tonga after eruption, tsunami
📱 [Trending] this morning
Postal Service unveils new stamps for 2022
Yes, there are new stamps this year! You remember them, right?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Jamie Lynn Spears publishes her memoir today.
🔴 Divisional playoffs set after Rams trounce fading Cardinals Monday night.
🔴 Suspects in rapper Young Dolph’s killing arraigned.
