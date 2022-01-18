January 18: Active shooter training saves lives. USPS reveals new stamps for 2022.

Old postage stamps from different countries (Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. How active shooter training helps save lives

A safety expert says there are steps you can take to better protect yourself during emergency situations, like last weekend’s Texas synagogue attack.

2. Airline CEOs warn 5G could ground some planes, wreak havoc

3. Arkansas inmates sue jail, doctor for receiving ivermectin

4. Pita Taufatofua: Still no word from Tonga after eruption, tsunami

📱 [Trending] this morning

Postal Service unveils new stamps for 2022

Yes, there are new stamps this year! You remember them, right?

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Jamie Lynn Spears publishes her memoir today.

🔴 Divisional playoffs set after Rams trounce fading Cardinals Monday night.

🔴 Suspects in rapper Young Dolph’s killing arraigned.

