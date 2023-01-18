January 18: White House defends document disclosure. Brian Walshe charged with murder.

President Joe Biden speaks about his administration’s plans to combat rising gas prices in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Jan. 19, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

President Joe Biden speaks about his administration’s plans to combat rising gas prices. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Brian Walshe, of Cohasset, faces a Quincy Court judge charged with impeding the investigation into his wife Ana’ disappearance from their home Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool)

Photo//On Patrol: Live

Solomon Pena, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken into custody by Albuquerque Police officers, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in southwest Albuquerque, N.M. Pena was arrested in connection with a recent series of drive-by shootings targeting Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico.

📱 [Trending] this morning

The percentage of Americans who postponed medical care due to cost has grown in the past year, according to a new Gallup poll.

(AP photo)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The World Economic Forum meeting continues in Davos, Switzerland. Speakers include NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

🔴 The U.S. Labor Department releases its closely watched Producer Price Index for December.

🔴 GLAAD announces its Los Angeles Media Awards, celebrating fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.