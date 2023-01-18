January 18: White House defends document disclosure. Brian Walshe charged with murder.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Jan. 19, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. White House defends delayed, limited document disclosure
2. Husband charged with murder in missing Boston mom case
3. Dad arrested after video shows toddler with gun: What’s next?
4. Former Republican candidate arrested in New Mexico shootings
📱 [Trending] this morning
MORE AMERICANS THAN EVER PUTTING OFF MEDICAL CARE DUE TO COST
The percentage of Americans who postponed medical care due to cost has grown in the past year, according to a new Gallup poll.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The World Economic Forum meeting continues in Davos, Switzerland. Speakers include NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
🔴 The U.S. Labor Department releases its closely watched Producer Price Index for December.
🔴 GLAAD announces its Los Angeles Media Awards, celebrating fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community.
