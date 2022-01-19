January 19: Biden holds news briefing. Breakfast is getting more expensive.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. 5 topics to watch for during Biden’s news briefing Wednesday

FILE – President Joe Biden speaks about his infrastructure plan and his domestic agenda during a visit to the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton, Pa., on Oct. 20, 2021.

2. How to order your free at-home COVID tests from the federal government

Faith Terreri
FILE – Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests, a day before the site was scheduled to launch.The website, COVIDTests.gov, now includes a link for Americans to an order form run by the U.S. Postal Service where Americans can request four at-home tests per residential address.

3. Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington. The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to some of Donald Trump's closest advisers, including Rudy Giuliani Sidney Powell stands behind.

4. President Joe Biden to hold first news conference of 2022

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

📱 [Trending] this morning

A tight squeeze. Your favorite breakfast foods are increasing in price

Your short stack might put a tall hit on your wallet, especially if you want bacon on the side.

(Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Federal government to allow teenagers to drive big rigs for interstate hauling.

🔴 California rolls out program to let students pay for college with community service.

🔴 19-year-old woman one stop away from being youngest to fly around the world.

