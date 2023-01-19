January 19: Biden under intensifying scrutiny in docs probe. Santos denies stealing $3K from dying dog’s GoFundMe

Good morning! It’s Thursday Jan. 18, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Biden facing intensifying scrutiny in classified documents probe
2. George Santos denies stealing $3K from dying dog’s GoFundMe
3. Search warrant for Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger unsealed
4. Brian Walshe held without bail on murder charges
📱 [Trending] this morning
TENSE 911 CALL PRIOR TO LISA MARIE PRESLEY’S DEATH RELEASED
Entertainment reporter Sam Rubin from NewsNation affiliate KTLA joined “Rush Hour” to discuss the 911 call preceding Lisa Marie Presley’s death.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The United States government is projected to hit its debt ceiling — unless Congress raises the $31.4 trillion that the government can legally borrow.
🔴 The 2023 Sundance Film Festival opens. This year’s festival returns with in-person screenings following two years of being exclusively virtual due to the pandemic.
🔴 President Joe Biden travels to areas of the central California coast impacted by the recent extreme weather conditions.
