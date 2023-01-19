January 19: Biden under intensifying scrutiny in docs probe. Santos denies stealing $3K from dying dog’s GoFundMe

FILE – President Joe Biden announces his administration’s plans to eliminate junk fees for consumers, Oct. 26, 2022, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington. With time running out before the election, President Biden highlighted his administration’s push to crack down on so-called junk fees that banks and other companies charge consumers. The announcement comes after months of high inflation has eaten away at Americans’ savings and made the economy the top issue for voters. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, file)

Good morning! It’s Thursday Jan. 18, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) leaves the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., after the final vote of the week on Thursday, January 12, 2023

Bryan Kohberger, right, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, appears at a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

Brian Walshe, of Cohasset, faces a Quincy Court judge charged with impeding the investigation into his wife Ana’ disappearance from their home Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool)

Entertainment reporter Sam Rubin from NewsNation affiliate KTLA joined “Rush Hour” to discuss the 911 call preceding Lisa Marie Presley’s death.

New York, NY – 2005: Lisa Marie Presley performing live, appearing on the ABC tv series ‘Good Morning America’. (Photo by Ida Mae Astute /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

🔴 The United States government is projected to hit its debt ceiling — unless Congress raises the $31.4 trillion that the government can legally borrow.

🔴 The 2023 Sundance Film Festival opens. This year’s festival returns with in-person screenings following two years of being exclusively virtual due to the pandemic.

🔴 President Joe Biden travels to areas of the central California coast impacted by the recent extreme weather conditions.

