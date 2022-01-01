January 2: Airport chaos continues, carnage from Colorado wildfires, more omicron issues. And the story of a save of a different sort at a hockey game.

Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) stops Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – Travelers walk through Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Ill., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Hundreds of flights were cancelled Wednesday as the omicron variant continues to create havoc both for travelers and for airlines who are having to cobble together flight crews as infections rise among pilots, flight attendants. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Cathy Glaab, left, surveys what’s left of her home, accompanied by her daughter, Laura, in Superior, Colo on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Tens of thousands of Coloradans driven from their neighborhoods by a wind-whipped wildfire anxiously waited to learn what was left standing of their lives Friday as authorities reported more than 500 homes were feared destroyed. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)

FILE – Students walk near the Widener Library at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Aug. 13, 2019. Harvard University is telling students to take classes from home for three weeks, with a return to campus scheduled for late January, “conditions permitting.” (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Real estate agents leave a home for sale during a broker open house on April 16, 2019 in San Francisco, California. In the wake of several tech company IPOs, San Francisco is bracing for its already expensive real estate market to get even more expensive. Workers for companies that are debuting on the stock market could become millionaires overnight and look to spend their new wealth on property. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

BRIAN “RED” HAMILTON, ASSISTANT EQUIPMENT MANAGER FOR THE VANCOUVER CANUCKS, HAS A SEATTLE FAN TO THANK FOR AVERTING A HEALTH CRISIS.

🔴 NHappy birthday! Kane Tanaka of Japan, the world’s oldest living person, turns 119.

🔴 The newly launched James Webb telescope is set to deploy its sunshield to begin imaging.

🔴 Consequential games abound in the NFL, including the Chiefs at Bengals and Rams at Ravens.

