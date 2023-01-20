January 20: Report shows Kohberger’s connection to victims. Drag performer lodges latest Santos allegations.

FILE – Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, leaves after an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Nearly two months after four University of Idaho students were killed near campus — and two weeks after a suspect was arrested and charged with the crime — the picturesque school grounds are starting to feel a little closer to normal. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool, File)

Good morning! It’s Friday Jan. 20, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, leaves after an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Nearly two months after four University of Idaho students were killed near campus — and two weeks after a suspect was arrested and charged with the crime — the picturesque school grounds are starting to feel a little closer to normal. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool, File)

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of a session in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

FILE – The Supreme Court building is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. The Supreme Court is off to a historically slow start in failing to resolve any cases in which it has heard arguments since early October. By this point, more than three months after the start of the court’s term, the justices had until now always decided at least one case, and usually a handful. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Musician David Crosby performs onstage during the International Myeloma Foundation’s 7th Annual Comedy Celebration Benefiting The Peter Boyle Research Fund hosted by Ray Romano at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on Nov. 9, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Mike Windle/Getty Images for IMF)

📱 [Trending] this morning

These services make large purchases easier to make when you’re short on cash, but what happens when you run into trouble?

(Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting concludes in Davos, with leaders from business and government discussing global issues at the Swiss ski resort.

🔴 U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a bipartisan gathering of city leaders attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting.

🔴 The National Association of Realtors issues its existing home sales report for December.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.