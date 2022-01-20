January 20: Voting bill dead in the water. Oscar Mayer offers beauty face mask.

☀ Good morning! It’s Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster
2. Supreme Court: Jan. 6 committee can get Trump documents
3. Key takeaways from Biden’s first news conference of 2022
4. Airlines cancel some flights after reduced 5G rollout in US
📱 [Trending] this morning
New Oscar Mayer face mask combines beauty, bologna
Have you ever wanted to combine your beauty routine with lunch?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 CIA determines no foreign power is behind the “Havana Syndrome.”
🔴 Video released after school staff member accused of making 9-year-old eat from trash.
🔴 Brutal freeze moves in from Texas to the East Coast.
