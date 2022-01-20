January 20: Voting bill dead in the water. Oscar Mayer offers beauty face mask.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

Oscar Mayer face mask (Credit: Oscar Mayer)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

In this image from Senate Television, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks on the floor of the U.S. Senate Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Senate Television via AP)

2. Supreme Court: Jan. 6 committee can get Trump documents

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Perry, Ga., on Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

3. Key takeaways from Biden’s first news conference of 2022

President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

4. Airlines cancel some flights after reduced 5G rollout in US

An Emirates jetliner comes in for landing at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 11, 2019. Airlines across the world, including the long-haul carrier Emirates, rushed Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, to cancel or change flights heading into the U.S. over an ongoing dispute about the rollout of 5G mobile phone technology near American airports. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

New Oscar Mayer face mask combines beauty, bologna

Have you ever wanted to combine your beauty routine with lunch?

Oscar Mayer face mask (Credit: Oscar Mayer)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 CIA determines no foreign power is behind the “Havana Syndrome.”

🔴 Video released after school staff member accused of making 9-year-old eat from trash.

🔴 Brutal freeze moves in from Texas to the East Coast.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com