January 21: Meat Loaf dead at 74. Phone call shows brother pleading with hostage-taker.

Posted: | Updated:

FILE – Singer Meat Loaf performs in support of Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney at the football stadium at Defiance High School in Defiance, Ohio, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2012. Meat Loaf, whose “Bat Out Of Hell” album is one of the all time bestsellers, has died, family said on Facebook, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

Good morning! It’s Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

2. Phone call recording shows brother pleading with Texas hostage-taker

This Jan. 2, 2022 photo provided by OurCalling, LLC shows Malik Faisal Akram, at a Dallas homeless shelter. Akram, the armed man who took four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue on Saturday, Jan. 15, had spent time in area homeless shelters in the two weeks leading up to the attack, and was dropped off at one by someone he appeared to know. (OurCalling, LLC via AP)

3. Average gas price may hit $4 per gallon in 2022: Here’s when

Gasoline prices are displayed at a station in Huntingdon Valley, Pa., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. OPEC and allied oil-producing countries meet Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, under the shadow of a surprise new COVID-19 threat, with uncertainty over the omicron variant’s future impact on the global economic recovery hanging over their decision on how much oil to pump to a world that is paying more for gasoline. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

4. Lawmaker wants self-defense law named after Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse in court. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, File, Pool, File)

Pizza mac and cheese? Kraft announces new flavors

The famous Blue Box will now be available in pizza, among other flavors.

(Kraft Macaroni & Cheese)

🔴 Southeast braces for blast of snow, ice, freezing rain.

🔴 Ticket sales begin for alleged “When We Were Young” festival. No refunds.

🔴 NASCAR Hall of Fame inducts Dale Earnhardt Jr. among this year’s class.

