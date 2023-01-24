January 24: Northern California shooting kills 7. Motive in Monterey Park shooting still unclear.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Jan. 24, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. 7 killed in Northern California shooting
2. Monterey Park shooting: Motive remains mystery, 11th victim dies
3. White House struggles with Biden document defense
4. Murdaugh Murder Mystery: Full special report details layers of the case
📱 [Trending] this morning
M&M’S REPLACING CARTOON ‘SPOKESCANDIES’ WITH MAYA RUDOLPH
Mars, the company behind the candy-coated chocolates, said it is shelving its M&M mascots – at least for now – after receiving backlash over recent design changes.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the ticket industry, following the collapse of Ticketmaster’s website during a sale for a Taylor Swift concert tour.
🔴 The 95th Academy Awards nominations will be announced live on www.oscars.org, The awards ceremony takes place March 12.
🔴 Earnings season is underway, with Union Pacific, Halliburton and Capital One reporting quarterly results.
