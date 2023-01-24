January 24: Northern California shooting kills 7. Motive in Monterey Park shooting still unclear.

Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and officials say a suspect is in custody. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Jan. 24, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and officials say a suspect is in custody. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Jolie Slater, right, and Beth Paz, from Lake Avenue Church, embrace each other at a gathering held to honor the victims killed in Saturday’s ballroom dance studio shooting in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A gunman killed multiple people at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

FILE – President Joe Biden talks with reporters after speaking in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Jan 20, 2023. Senior Democratic lawmakers turned sharply more critical Sunday of Biden’s handling of classified materials after the FBI discovered additional items with classified markings at Biden’s home. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

FILE – Alex Murdaugh is escorted out of the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on July 20, 2022. Murdaugh’s trial on two counts of murder in the June 2021 deaths of his wife and son is scheduled to start Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Mars, the company behind the candy-coated chocolates, said it is shelving its M&M mascots – at least for now – after receiving backlash over recent design changes.

M&M’S spokescandies (Courtesy of Mars Incorporated via PR Newswire)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the ticket industry, following the collapse of Ticketmaster’s website during a sale for a Taylor Swift concert tour.

🔴 The 95th Academy Awards nominations will be announced live on www.oscars.org, The awards ceremony takes place March 12.

🔴 Earnings season is underway, with Union Pacific, Halliburton and Capital One reporting quarterly results.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.