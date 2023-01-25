January 25: Germany sends tanks to Ukraine, U.S. to follow. Classified docs found at Pence’s residence.

FILE – A Leopard 2 tank is pictured during a demonstration event held for the media by the German Bundeswehr in Munster near Hannover, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2011. Poland will apply to the German government for permission to supply the German-made Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

FILE – Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks with reporters, Dec. 6, 2022, at Garden Sanctuary Church of God in Rock Hill, S.C. Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Pence’s Indiana home last week, according to his attorney. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

FILE – Alex Murdaugh awaits the beginning of his bond hearing in the Richland Judicial Center in Columbia, S.C., Oct. 19, 2021. A lawyer for disgraced South Carolina attorney Murdaugh said Tuesday, July 12, 2022, that investigators have indicated they intend to pursue murder charges against him for the deaths of his wife and son, who were fatally shot outside their home more than a year earlier. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine, Pool, File)

Scientists announced that the Doomsday Clock, the metaphorical measure of challenges to humanity, was reset to 90 seconds to midnight.

Emergency workers clear the rubble after a Russian rocket hit a multistory building, leaving many people under debris, in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine, on Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

🔴 The Republican National Committee holds its winter meeting. Incumbent Chair Ronna McDaniel is running for another term leading the party, but faces a challenge from Harmeet Dhillon.

🔴 The Writers Guild announces nominations for its 2023 theatrical and documentary screenplay awards.

🔴 Earnings season continues, with Tesla, IBM and Boeing reporting quarterly results.

