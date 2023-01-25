January 25: Germany sends tanks to Ukraine, U.S. to follow. Classified docs found at Pence’s residence.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Jan. 25, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Tanks to join Ukraine forces from Germany, U.S.
2. Classified documents found at Mike Pence’s residence, lawyer says
3. High-profile Murdaugh trial brings onlookers to South Carolina
4. Americas Report Card: Why ‘soft skills’ are essential for new grads
📱 [Trending] this morning
DOOMSDAY CLOCK HITS 90 SECONDS TO MIDNIGHT AMID UKRAINE WAR
Scientists announced that the Doomsday Clock, the metaphorical measure of challenges to humanity, was reset to 90 seconds to midnight.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Republican National Committee holds its winter meeting. Incumbent Chair Ronna McDaniel is running for another term leading the party, but faces a challenge from Harmeet Dhillon.
🔴 The Writers Guild announces nominations for its 2023 theatrical and documentary screenplay awards.
🔴 Earnings season continues, with Tesla, IBM and Boeing reporting quarterly results.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.