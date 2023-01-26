January 26: Biden goes after GOP tax plan. Idaho victim’s mom ‘heartbroken’ after lawyer’s switch.

Good morning! It’s Thursday Jan. 26, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Biden to slam GOP on plan to go to sales tax only
2. Victim’s mom ‘heartbroken’ by defense lawyer’s switch
3. ‘He’s presumed innocent’: Murdaugh’s murder trial begins
4. Videos show altercation weeks before service member’s death
📱 [Trending] this morning
TEACHERS AND PARENTS AS PARTNERS BUILDS TEAMS TO HELP KIDS
Teachers and parents in rural communities are forming teams to help students succeed.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the advance version of its closely watched gross domestic product data for the fourth quarter of 2022.
🔴 It’s NASA’s annual Day of Remembrance, paying tribute to the crews of Apollo 1 and space shuttles Challenger and Columbia, who lost their lives in the U.S. space program.
🔴 Earnings season continues, with Southwest Airlines, Intel and Comcast reporting quarterly results.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.