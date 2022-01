This photo provided by NASA, the James Webb Space Telescope is separated in space on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope soared from French Guiana on South America’s northeastern coast, riding a European Ariane rocket into the Christmas morning sky. The $10 billion infrared observatory is intended as the successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope. (NASA via AP)

☀ Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

(Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Michael Conlon, right, works on the floor, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street Tuesday, continuing a volatile bout of trading that has sent markets swinging between sharp losses and gains as investors gauge several threats. (Allie Joseph/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

In this Jan. 18, 2022, photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin listens during a meeting in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia. Short of an all-out invasion, Putin could take less dramatic action in Ukraine that would vastly complicate a U.S. and allied response.(Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

This photo combo of images provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD Officers Wilbert Mora, left, and Jason Rivera. The two officers were shot while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (Courtesy of NYPD via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Will we get a closeup of ET?

This photo provided by NASA, the James Webb Space Telescope is separated in space on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope soared from French Guiana on South America’s northeastern coast, riding a European Ariane rocket into the Christmas morning sky. The $10 billion infrared observatory is intended as the successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope. (NASA via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Shark attacks return to pre-pandemic levels.

🔴 Powerful nor’easter shaping up for weekend.

🔴 Fed decides which way to go on interest rates.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.