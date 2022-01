LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Peter Dinklage attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Possible picks for the Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. (AP Graphic)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about Russia and Ukraine during a briefing at the State Department on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Washington. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP)

FILe – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, on Nov. 22, 2021. Powell says that the appearance of a new COVID-19 variant could slow the economy and hiring. He also says it raises uncertainty about inflation. Powell says in remarks to be delivered to the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday that he recent increase in coronavirus cases and the emergence of the omicron variant pose downside risks to employment and economic activity and increased uncertainty for inflation. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

FILE – In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. Federal safety officials are expected to vote Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, on what likely caused the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others to crash into a Southern California hillside last year, killing all aboard. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

The “Game of Thrones” star has some pointed criticism for the Mouse House.

🔴 Navy discharges first sailors for vaccine refusal.

🔴 Frigid, snowy weekend on tap from Carolinas through Northeast.

🔴 China demands U.S. halt Olympics ‘interference.’

