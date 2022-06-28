January 28: 46 found dead in tractor-trailer. Amtrak train derails in rural Missouri
Good morning! It’s Tuesday June 28, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
After a video of longtime Burger King cook and cashier Kevin Ford opening a goodie bag went viral, a GoFundMe started in his honor raised nearly $175,000
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Jan. 6 Committee is holding a last-minute meeting today.
🔴 It’s Election Day, with primaries scheduled in several states.
🔴 Annual NATO Summit begins in Madrid, Spain.
