January 28: 46 found dead in tractor-trailer. Amtrak train derails in rural Missouri

SAN ANTONIO, TX – JUNE 27: In this aerial view, members of law enforcement investigate a tractor trailer on June 27, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. According to reports, at least 46 people, who are believed migrant workers from Mexico, were found dead in an abandoned tractor trailer. Over a dozen victims were found alive, suffering from heat stroke and taken to local hospitals. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday June 28, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Workers inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

FILE – Joe Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Wash., poses for a photo March 9, 2022, at the school’s football field. The Supreme Court has sided with a football coach from Washington state who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games. The court ruled 6-3 along ideological lines for the coach. The justices said Monday the coach’s prayer was protected by the First Amendment. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

After a video of longtime Burger King cook and cashier Kevin Ford opening a goodie bag went viral, a GoFundMe started in his honor raised nearly $175,000

This is the Burger King logo on a sign outside a downtown Pittsburgh Burger King, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Jan. 6 Committee is holding a last-minute meeting today.

🔴 It’s Election Day, with primaries scheduled in several states.

🔴 Annual NATO Summit begins in Madrid, Spain.

