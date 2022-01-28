January 28: Suspect arrested in Houston police shooting. Rents shooting up nationwide.

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Authorities investigate the scene of a shooting Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Houston. Authorities say a police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers. The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. Thursday when a car that police were pursuing crashed at an intersection just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston. ( Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Richard Fuller, 45, shovels a sidewalk in Norfolk, Va., on Saturday Jan. 22, 2022. A winter storm left as much of six inches of snow in parts of coastal Virginia and North Carolina as well as ice further south in parts of North Carolina and South Carolina. (AP Photo/Ben Finley).

Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer speaks as he announces his retirement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. President Joe Biden looks on. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In this photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, a Russian tank rolls during a military exercising at a training ground in Rostov region, Russia. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

It seems like prices have gone up for everything during the pandemic, and rents are no exception.

A For rent sign

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi promotes infrastructure for airports in San Francisco.

🔴 Fallen police officer Jason Rivera will be laid to rest in New York City.

🔴 Prices on wings are going up ahead of the Super Bowl game.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.