January 28: Tyre Nichols video released, additional officers removed. Protests spread across the country.

This photo provided by the Nichols family shows Tyre Nichols, who had a passion for photography and was described by friends as joyful and lovable. Nichols was just minutes from his home in Memphis, Tenn., on Jan. 7, 2023, when he was pulled over by police and fatally beaten. Five Memphis police officers have since been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. (Courtesy of the Nichols family via AP)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

RowVaughn Wells, center, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, is comforted by his stepfather Rodney Wells, at the conclusion of a candlelight vigil for Tyre, in Memphis, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols, whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Alex Murdaugh cries as the murder of his wife and son is described by Colleton County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Daniel Greene during testimony in Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP)

NewsNation joined U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations team to see how agents are handling the influx of migrants.

📱 [Trending] this morning

“In this case of Tyre Nichols, justice was swift. If we (the Garner family) would have had that in 2014, would there have been a Tyre Nichols today? I don’t think so,” said Emerald Snipes-Garner.

Rev. Andre E Johnson, of the Gifts of Life Ministries, preaches at a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, in Memphis, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Behind him, seated center, are Tyre’s mother RowVaughn Wells and his stepfather Rodney Wells. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Former President Donald Trump will be in South Carolina and New Hampshire for some of his first presidential campaign events.

🔴 The release of more body camera footage in the Murdaugh trial

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.