January 28: Tyre Nichols video released, additional officers removed. Protests spread across the country.

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
“In this case of Tyre Nichols, justice was swift. If we (the Garner family) would have had that in 2014, would there have been a Tyre Nichols today? I don’t think so,” said Emerald Snipes-Garner.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Former President Donald Trump will be in South Carolina and New Hampshire for some of his first presidential campaign events.
🔴 The release of more body camera footage in the Murdaugh trial
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.