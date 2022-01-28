January 29: Troops headed to Eastern Europe. And a blast (not an arctic one) from the (recent) past.

In this courtroom sketch, Michael Avenatti, left, representing himself, holds a copy of the book that Stormy Daniels authored as he questions her, seated right, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in New York. Testimony by Daniels at Avenatti’s fraud trial took a ghostly turn Friday as the porn star recounted scary moments in a haunted New Orleans home and acknowledged wishing the worst for Avenatti if he went to prison. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Biden: US troops headed to Eastern Europe, but ‘not a lot’

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

2. 2 of 3 Houston officers released from hospital after shooting

Authorities investigate the scene of a shooting Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Houston. Authorities say a police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers. The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. Thursday when a car that police were pursuing crashed at an intersection just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston. ( Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

3. Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours ahead of Biden’s visit

A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in Pittsburgh’s East End. A two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet (46 meters) while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

4. Winter storm brings blizzard conditions to US East Coast

Kenneth Wolfe, of Pine Grove, walks along Clubhouse Road by Sweet Arrow Lake County Park in Pine Grove, Pa., on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)

STORMY DANIELS AND MICHAEL AVENATTI, TOGETHER AGAIN IN COURT.

THE FILM STAR AND HER ATTORNEY ARE EMBROILED IN A LAWSUIT OVER MONEY.

🔴 American Danielle Collins plays in the Australian Open women’s singles final.

🔴 In a matchup of the NBA’s top tier, the Brooklyn Nets visit the Golden State Warriors.

🔴 Willem Dafoe hosts “Saturday Night Live” with music guest Katy Perry.

