January 3: CDC ponders adding testing to isolation. When can you get a break on gas prices?

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

The day of the week affects how much you pay at the pump. (Photo: Getty Images)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic

FILE – Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

2. ‘Long COVID’ sufferers may have heart damage, researchers warn

Becky Gonzalez, left, and her long time friend, Mary Lou Samora, a 71-year-old COVID-19 patient, put their palms together after they shared some encouraging words at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

3. Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

A student gets help with his mask from transitional kindergarten teacher Annette Cuccarese during the first day of classes at Tustin Ranch Elementary School in Tustin, Calif. Now that California schools have welcomed students back to in-person learning, they face a new challenge: A shortage of teachers and all other staff, the likes of which some districts say they’ve never seen. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

4. Biden vows US to act decisively if Russia invades Ukraine

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as gets into his motorcade after having New Year’s Eve lunch with first lady Jill Biden at Banks’ Seafood Kitchen in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

📱 [Trending] this morning

What’s the cheapest day of the week to fill up on gas?

With gas prices staying above $3 over most of the country, drivers are looking for a break. Does any certain day have an advantage?

The day of the week affects how much you pay at the pump. (Photo: Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Winter storm pummels East Coast with snow, rain, high winds.

🔴 Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tests positive for COVID-19, suffers mild symptoms.

🔴 Pandemic reaches Antarctica with only mild effects.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com