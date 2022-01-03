January 3: CDC ponders adding testing to isolation. When can you get a break on gas prices?

The day of the week affects how much you pay at the pump. (Photo: Getty Images)

☀ Good morning! It’s Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Becky Gonzalez, left, and her long time friend, Mary Lou Samora, a 71-year-old COVID-19 patient, put their palms together after they shared some encouraging words at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A student gets help with his mask from transitional kindergarten teacher Annette Cuccarese during the first day of classes at Tustin Ranch Elementary School in Tustin, Calif. Now that California schools have welcomed students back to in-person learning, they face a new challenge: A shortage of teachers and all other staff, the likes of which some districts say they’ve never seen. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as gets into his motorcade after having New Year’s Eve lunch with first lady Jill Biden at Banks’ Seafood Kitchen in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

📱 [Trending] this morning

With gas prices staying above $3 over most of the country, drivers are looking for a break. Does any certain day have an advantage?

The day of the week affects how much you pay at the pump. (Photo: Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Winter storm pummels East Coast with snow, rain, high winds.

🔴 Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tests positive for COVID-19, suffers mild symptoms.

🔴 Pandemic reaches Antarctica with only mild effects.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.