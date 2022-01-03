January 3: CDC ponders adding testing to isolation. When can you get a break on gas prices?

☀ Good morning! It’s Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic
2. ‘Long COVID’ sufferers may have heart damage, researchers warn
3. Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge
4. Biden vows US to act decisively if Russia invades Ukraine
📱 [Trending] this morning
What’s the cheapest day of the week to fill up on gas?
With gas prices staying above $3 over most of the country, drivers are looking for a break. Does any certain day have an advantage?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Winter storm pummels East Coast with snow, rain, high winds.
🔴 Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tests positive for COVID-19, suffers mild symptoms.
🔴 Pandemic reaches Antarctica with only mild effects.
