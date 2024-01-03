January 3: Speaker Johnson leads GOP border visit. Israel braces for retaliation after Beirut strike.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. Speaker Johnson to tour southern border amid record-breaking migrant crisis
2. Apparent Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in Beirut
3. Harvard President Claudine Gay resigns after backlash
4. Menendez cashed in by linking Qatari royal with NJ businessman: Prosecutors
📱 [Trending] this morning
JEFFREY EPSTEIN LIST OF ASSOCIATES ‘READY TO GO’: ATTORNEY
“From what I can tell, the list is ready to go and ready to be released. So, I’m not exactly sure what they’re waiting for.”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The 89th New York Film Critics Circle will hold its 89th annual awards ceremony. The awards are considered a good indicator for the Oscars.
🔴 GOP presidential campaigns are focused on early voting states; Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy are in Iowa and Nikki Haley is in New Hampshire.
🔴 The worldwide “Tolkien Birthday Toast” takes place at 9 p.m. local time as “Lord of the Rings” fans celebrate what would have been J.R.R Tolkien’s 132nd birthday.
