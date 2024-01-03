January 3: Speaker Johnson leads GOP border visit. Israel braces for retaliation after Beirut strike.

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS – DECEMBER 20: Seen from an aerial view, immigrants walk towards a U.S. Border Patrol transit center after wading through the Rio Grande from Mexico early on December 20, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. A late-year surge of migrants crossing the U.S. southern border has overwhelmed U.S. immigration officials. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS – DECEMBER 20: Seen from an aerial view, immigrants walk towards a U.S. Border Patrol transit center after wading through the Rio Grande from Mexico early on December 20, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. A late-year surge of migrants crossing the U.S. southern border has overwhelmed U.S. immigration officials. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

People gather at the site of an explosion, in what security sources say is an Israeli drone strike, in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon January 2, 2024. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Harvard President Claudine Gay, left, speaks as University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill listens, during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

FILE – Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, leave federal court on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. Federal prosecutors in New York City have rewritten their indictment against U.S. Sen Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife to charge them with conspiring to have him act as an agent of Egypt and Egyptian officials. The superseding indictment was filed in Manhattan federal court on Thursday, Oct. 12. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

“From what I can tell, the list is ready to go and ready to be released. So, I’m not exactly sure what they’re waiting for.”

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The 89th New York Film Critics Circle will hold its 89th annual awards ceremony. The awards are considered a good indicator for the Oscars.

🔴 GOP presidential campaigns are focused on early voting states; Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy are in Iowa and Nikki Haley is in New Hampshire.

🔴 The worldwide “Tolkien Birthday Toast” takes place at 9 p.m. local time as “Lord of the Rings” fans celebrate what would have been J.R.R Tolkien’s 132nd birthday.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.