January 30: A weekend storm batters the Northeast. And for $1.85M, you can pretend to be Calvin Coolidge to your heart’s content.

☀ Good morning! It’s Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Northeast storm causes coastal flooding, widespread power outages
2. Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind on retirement
3. Kansas woman arrested for leading ISIS battalion, giving them support.
4. Mystery animal waiting for DNA results escapes from PA rescue facility
📱 [Trending] this morning
HOME WITH REPLICA OF THE OVAL OFFICE FOR SALE IN OHIO, BUT IT’LL COST YOU
WHO HASN’T DREAMED OF BEING ABRAHAM LINCOLN, OR JOHN F. KENNEDY? OR RICHARD NIXON OR MILLARD FILLMORE? BETTER YET, JOSIAH BARTLET, DAVE KOVIC OR PRESIDENT CAMACHO?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Four teams. Two spots in the Super Bowl. It’s Bengals at Chiefs, Niners at Rams.
🔴 It’s Daniil Medvedev vs. Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open men’s final.
🔴 The four-part docuseries “We Need to Talk About Cosby” debuts on Showtime.
