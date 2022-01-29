January 30: A weekend storm batters the Northeast. And for $1.85M, you can pretend to be Calvin Coolidge to your heart’s content.

☀ Good morning! It’s Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Dale McElwee clears his Green Street, North Attleboro, Mass. property of snow on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A powerful nor’easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP)

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

FILE – In this Thursday, April 18, 2019, file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs in the press briefing room at the Justice Department, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Workers at Wildlife Works in Youngwood, Pennsylvania, said the mange-covered animal was either a dog or a coyote. DNA tests hadn’t come back from the lab by the time the animal escaped. (Wildlife Works)

📱 [Trending] this morning

WHO HASN’T DREAMED OF BEING ABRAHAM LINCOLN, OR JOHN F. KENNEDY? OR RICHARD NIXON OR MILLARD FILLMORE? BETTER YET, JOSIAH BARTLET, DAVE KOVIC OR PRESIDENT CAMACHO?

(Photo courtesy: Jenifer Black/Howard Hanna Real Estate Services)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Four teams. Two spots in the Super Bowl. It’s Bengals at Chiefs, Niners at Rams.

🔴 It’s Daniil Medvedev vs. Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open men’s final.

🔴 The four-part docuseries “We Need to Talk About Cosby” debuts on Showtime.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.