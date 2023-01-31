January 31: 7th officer disciplined in Nichols’ death; 3 fire personnel fired. Report card on Biden’s infrastructure plan.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 27: Demonstrators protest the death of Tyre Nichols on January 27, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. The release of a video depicting the fatal beating of Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, sparked protests in cities throughout the country. Nichols was violently beaten for three minutes and killed by Memphis police officers earlier this month after a traffic stop. Five Black Memphis Police officers have been fired after an internal investigation found them to be “directly responsible” for the beating and have been charged with “second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct and one charge of official oppression.” (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 27: Demonstrators protest the death of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 27, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. The release of a video depicting the fatal beating of Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, sparked protests in cities throughout the country. Nichols was violently beaten for three minutes and killed by Memphis police officers earlier this month after a traffic stop. Five Black Memphis Police officers have been fired after an internal investigation found them to be “directly responsible” for the beating and have been charged with “second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two charges of aggravated kidnapping, two charges of official misconduct and one charge of official oppression.” (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the NH 175 bridge over the Pemigewasset River to promote infrastructure spending Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Alex Murdaugh cries as the murder of his wife and son is described by Colleton County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Daniel Greene during testimony in Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP)

Mount Pleasant High School in Providence, Rhode Island

The disappearance comes after zoo officials said earlier this month they found a cut in the monkey habitat.

A Dallas police vehicle sits at an entrance at the Dallas Zoo, Friday morning, Jan. 13, 2023. A missing clouded leopard shut down the zo on Friday as police helped search for the animal that officials described as not dangerous and likely hiding somewhere on the zoo grounds. (Shakfat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

🔴 Will interest rates keep rising? The Federal Open Market Committee’s two-day meeting begins.

🔴 The National Book Critics Circle NBCC Awards finalists are announced. The award ceremony takes place March 23.

🔴 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in the Middle East, attempting to help quell the latest outbreak of violence there.

