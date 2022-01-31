January 31: More cops dying in ambush killings. Watch your taxes if you work from home.

Ethan Miller checks the IRS website while working on his taxes at home in Silver Spring, Md., Friday, Jan., 21, 2022. Tax filing season starts Monday and people can expect the task to be more cumbersome than usual this year thanks to an overloaded and understaffed IRS workforce and new complications from pandemic-related programs. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

1️. More officers dying by ambush, new research shows

From a police administration perspective, guarding officers with the proper training and equipment is a must. Civilians can also make situations safer by clearly communicating during an emergency call whether a weapon is present.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

This combination photo shows Neil Young in Calabasas, Calif., on May 18, 2016, left, and UFC announcer and podcaster Joe Rogan before a UFC on FOX 5 event in Seattle on Dec. 7, 2012. Young fired off a public missive to his management on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, demanding that they remove his music from the popular streaming service Spotify in protest over Rogan’s popular podcast spreading misinformation about COVID-19. But by Tuesday afternoon, his letter had been removed from his website, “Heart of Gold” and other hits were still streaming. (AP Photo)

FILE – Miss North Carolina Cheslie Kryst gets crowned by last year’s winner Sarah Rose Summers after winning the 2019 Miss USA final competition in the Grand Theatre in the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev., on May 2, 2019. Kryst, a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra,” has died. Police said the 30-year-old Kryst jumped from a Manhattan apartment building. She was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning, Jan. 30, 2022. Her family confirmed her death in a statement. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, File)

Having a home office is great, just don’t try to deduct more than you should for it.

