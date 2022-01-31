January 31: More cops dying in ambush killings. Watch your taxes if you work from home.

Good morning! It’s Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. More officers dying by ambush, new research shows
📱 [Trending] this morning
Having a home office is great, just don’t try to deduct more than you should for it.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 New Illinois law provides funeral assistance for families of children slain by gun violence.
🔴 NYC prepares for Lunar New Year, Year of the Tiger, in face of anti-Asian violence.
🔴 Celebrate Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day!
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.