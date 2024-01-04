January 4: 900 pages of Epstein docs released. House GOP starts year with border visit, Mayorkas impeachment.

Updated:

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

Good morning! It’s Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Some Jeffrey Epstein associates identified in unsealed documents

2. House speaker, dozens of GOP lawmakers visit border

House Speaker Mike Johnson and DPS director see migrants cross U.S. border illegally.

3. Threats reported at multiple state Capitol buildings

A Capitol Police officer directs traffic away from the Mississippi State Capitol as they respond to a bomb threat at the state house in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday morning, Jan. 3, 2024. The building was emptied, the grounds cleared of vehicles as officers investigated. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

4. Trump asks Supreme Court to overturn Colorado ruling barring him from ballot

Former President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he returns to the courtroom from a break at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
DOLLY PARTON SENDS SIGNED, BEJEWELED GUITAR TO TEXAS DRAG QUEEN

The year ended on a high note for one local performer after unwrapping a gift sent from one queen to another.

FILE – Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs’ Dollyverse event during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)

🔴 The 35th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival opens with the U.S. premiere of Thea Sharrock’s black comedy “Wicked Little Letters.”

🔴 Republican presidential candidates Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will participate in live town halls.

🔴 Automatic Data Processing will release its national employment report for December.

