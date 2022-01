FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website. On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax rate on a family making $75,000 dollars a year would go from 12% to 25%. A current federal tax rate of 12% applies to families making up to $80,000, or individuals making up to $40,000. That would still apply under Biden, who has vowed publicly not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000.

☀ Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

(AP File Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

A woman and child from Brazil wait for their flight underneath a board showing roughly a dozen cancelled flights among the scheduled arrivals, at Miami International Airport, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Elizabeth Holmes, second from left, walks out of federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Rex Hickman sifts through the rubble of his burned home in Louisville, Colo., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Hickman, who had lived in the home with his wife for 23 years, found his safe, but little could be salvaged other than a few gold and silver coins. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Did you ever think you’d welcome a return to the regular tax schedule?

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website. On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax rate on a family making $75,000 dollars a year would go from 12% to 25%. A current federal tax rate of 12% applies to families making up to $80,000, or individuals making up to $40,000. That would still apply under Biden, who has vowed publicly not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Mid-Atlantic snowed in, in the dark after winter storm.

🔴 Teachers grapple with how to teach about Jan. 6.

🔴 Mexico’s Grand Warlock gives predictions for 2022.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.