January 4: Trump-backed McCarthy vows to stay in speaker’s race. Idaho suspect waives extradition.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. McCarthy vows to stay in speaker’s race, with Trump backing
2. Idaho suspect appears in court, waives extradition
3. Hamlin injury highlights heart health importance for young athletes
4. Two charged in connection to Washington power grid attacks
📱 [Trending] this morning
MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT CLIMBS TO $940M AFTER NO WINNER
Once again, the Mega Millions jackpot is knocking on the door of a billion dollars.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Secretary of State Antony Blinken will launch the first “U.S. Strategy on Global Women’s Economic Security.”
🔴 The body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died Saturday at 95, will lie in state at the Vatican. It remains there until the funeral Thursday.
🔴 The New York Film Critics holds its 88th Circle Awards ceremony, presenting this year’s winners with their prizes.
