January 4: Trump-backed McCarthy vows to stay in speaker’s race. Idaho suspect waives extradition.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is seen following the Speaker vote during the first day of the 118th session of Congress on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

It's Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023.

Alleged Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger outside Pennsylvania courthouse Jan. 3, 2023. Credit: NewsNation

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JANUARY 02: Fans look on as the ambulance leaves carrying Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after he collapsed after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

A Tacoma Power crew works at an electrical substation damaged by vandals early Christmas morning, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Graham, Wa. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP)

Once again, the Mega Millions jackpot is knocking on the door of a billion dollars.

A clerk at Broad Street Liquors updates the Mega Millions jackpot at the store’s lottery counter, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Timonium, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

🔴 Secretary of State Antony Blinken will launch the first “U.S. Strategy on Global Women’s Economic Security.”

🔴 The body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died Saturday at 95, will lie in state at the Vatican. It remains there until the funeral Thursday.

🔴 The New York Film Critics holds its 88th Circle Awards ceremony, presenting this year’s winners with their prizes.

