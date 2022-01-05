January 5: Biden touts vaccination. Powerball tops $600 million.

☀ Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Biden touts vaccination amid omicron surge
2. Drivers no longer stranded along I-95 in Virginia, officials say
3. Brian Laundrie’s parents trying to get notebook still in FBI custody
4. Test sites report shortages of monoclonal antibody meds
📱 [Trending] this morning
Powerball jackpot grows to $610M, next draw on Wednesday
It’s the kind of money that the mind can’t easily comprehend, but what would you do with it?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Israeli study shows second booster is safe, gives fivefold increase in immunity.
🔴 What is “Flurona” and how common is it?
🔴 Canadian government launches probe into “party flight” from Montreal to Cancun.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.