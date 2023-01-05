January 5: House reconvenes for round 7 of speaker vote. College killings suspect appears in Idaho court.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the floor after the House adjourned until later in the evening as the House meets for a second day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Good morning! It’s Thursday Jan. 5, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the floor after the House adjourned until later in the evening as the House meets for a second day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, leaves after an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool)

Nurse Katie Leonard uses a kayak to bring supplies to Patsy Costello, 88, as she sits trapped in her vehicle for over an hour on Astrid Drive in Pleasant Hill, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Costello drove her car on the flooded street thinking she could make it when it stalled in the two feet of water. After two hours the water had receded about a foot making it easier to rescue her. Police were called but stood by and watched after calling in a tow truck to help pull the car out of the water. Nurse Katie Leonard, of Pleasant Hill, lives down the block used her kayak to bring Costello hot tea, blankets, food and a phone to call a friend. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) during an event to tout the new Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River between Covington, Kentucky and Cincinnati, Ohio near the bridge in Covington, Kentucky, U.S., January 4, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

📱 [Trending] this morning

The retired pontiff, who made history by his retirement, is laid to rest in a ceremony full of symbolism and reverence.

Members of the church attend the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Russia sends more Arctic oil to China, India after sanctions.

🔴 The CES global consumer technology tradeshow opens in Las Vegas,

🔴 The 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival opens with an awards ceremony honoring Colin Farrell and Cate Blanchett, among others.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.