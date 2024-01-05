January 5: NYC suing bus companies over migrant transports. Second batch of Epstein docs released.

Good morning! It’s Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. NYC suing charter bus companies over migrant transports
2. 1 dead, 5 injured after shooting at Perry High school in Iowa
3. Second batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed
4. Gypsy Rose Blanchard ‘at peace’ following release: Stepmom
📱 [Trending] this morning
MAN WHO ATTACKED LAS VEGAS JUDGE SKIPS COURT, COULD GET BAIL
The man who attacked a judge in a Las Vegas courtroom Wednesday refused to show up to court Thursday and remains in jail.
Deobra Redden, 30, a three-time felon, was in Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus’ courtroom for sentencing on a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm. As Holthus was getting ready to sentence Redden to prison time, he lunged over the bench and attacked her.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The U.S. Labor Department will publish unemployment data for December.
🔴 Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley will all be campaigning in Iowa as that state’s caucuses approach.
🔴 The four-day, annual Elvis Presley Birthday Celebration begins at the late singer’s Graceland, Mississippi home.
