January 6: Biden marks one year since Capitol insurrection. KFC announces “Beyond Meat” chicken added to menu.

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response and vaccinations, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Good morning! It’s Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. WATCH LIVE: Biden to mark one year since Capitol insurrection

One year ago today, the foundations of our democracy were shaken as protesters swarmed the U.S. Capitol, overwhelming the Capitol Police and threatening both houses of Congress. Seemingly egged on by departing President Donald Trump, they took selfies, vandalized the building and attacked police personnel seemingly at random. It's a day we'll never forget, but like all such tragic events, we now mark the day it happened and hope it will never happen again.
2. Missing: Chance Englebert vanishes in a tiny Nebraska town

Chance Englebert
Chance Englebert. Credit: Family

3. Education Secretary Cardona says schools should stay open

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks to press after a visit to P.S. 5 Port Morris, a Bronx elementary school, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

4. Fire that killed 12 reinforces importance of working alarms

Philadelphia firefighters and police work at the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. Firefighters and police responded to the fatal fire at a three-story rowhouse in around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

KFC to launch Beyond Meat fried ‘chicken’ across United States

The chain famous for chicken in all forms is moving beyond the bird. Will it sell?

🔴 Scientists explore Thwaites, Antarctica’s “Doomsday Glacier.”

🔴 Va. Gov. Ralph Northam declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm.

🔴 Mardi Gras season begins, again in shadow of COVID-19.

