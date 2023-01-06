January 6: Idaho victim’s dad calls for death penalty, House goes for 12th speaker vote

Good morning! It’s Friday Jan. 6, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Goncalves: Justice is Idaho killer leaving the planet
2. ‘I was wrong’: Once-criticized Idaho police lauded for work
3. No speaker, no House: Vote continues into fourth day
4. Damar Hamlin awake and ‘neurologically intact’; NFL cancels game
REPORT: PRINCE HARRY SAYS WILLIAM ATTACKED HIM DURING FIGHT
The soon-to-be-released memoir promises to be full of anecdotes such as this one covering a fight between the brothers.
🔴 President Joe Biden commemorates the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack with a ceremony at the White House.
🔴 The U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its Monthly Employment Report.
🔴 A 36-hour cease-fire, coinciding with Russian Orthodox Christmas, is due to begin in Ukraine, although Kyiv has rejected the truce.
