January 6: Idaho victim’s dad calls for death penalty, House goes for 12th speaker vote

Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

Good morning! It’s Friday Jan. 6, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Bryan Kohberger, right, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, appears at a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

Moscow Police Chief James Fry speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Idaho.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., listens before the tenth vote in the House chamber as the House meets for the third day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

FILE – Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The soon-to-be-released memoir promises to be full of anecdotes such as this one covering a fight between the brothers.

Britain’s Prince William and Britain’s Prince Harry walk beside each other after viewing the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Prince Harry has said he wants to have his father and brother back and that he wants “a family, not an institution,” during a TV interview ahead of the publication of his memoir. The interview with Britain’s ITV channel is due to be released this Sunday. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden commemorates the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack with a ceremony at the White House.

🔴 The U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its Monthly Employment Report.

🔴 A 36-hour cease-fire, coinciding with Russian Orthodox Christmas, is due to begin in Ukraine, although Kyiv has rejected the truce.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.