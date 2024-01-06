January 6: Wayne LaPierre resigns as NRA head. Supreme Court agrees to review Trump’s Colorado ballot ban in historic case

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Wayne LaPierre resigns as NRA head
2. Third batch of Epstein documents unsealed
3. Supreme Court agrees to review Trump’s Colorado ballot ban in historic case
4. Republican presidential candidates blitz Iowa ahead of caucuses
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 As the Iowa caucuses approach, Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis will all be campaigning in the state.
🔴 The 102nd annual Miss America competition begins in Orlando, Florida.
🔴 The HCA Film Awards will be presented by the Hollywood Creative Alliance, formerly known as the Hollywood Critics Association.
