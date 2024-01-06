January 6: Wayne LaPierre resigns as NRA head. Supreme Court agrees to review Trump’s Colorado ballot ban in historic case

Updated:

Nation Rifle Association Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre speaks at the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Friday, April 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Wayne LaPierre resigns as NRA head

Wayne LaPierre, CEO and executive vice-president of the National Rifle Association, addresses the National Rifle Association Convention, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Wayne LaPierre, CEO and executive vice-president of the National Rifle Association, addresses the National Rifle Association Convention, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

2. Third batch of Epstein documents unsealed

Jeffrey Epstein with Ghislaine Maxwell

3. Supreme Court agrees to review Trump’s Colorado ballot ban in historic case

Former President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he returns to the courtroom from a break at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Former President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he returns to the courtroom from a break at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

4. Republican presidential candidates blitz Iowa ahead of caucuses

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks during a town hall, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Sioux City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks during a town hall, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Sioux City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

📱 [Trending] this morning

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 As the Iowa caucuses approach, Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis will all be campaigning in the state.

🔴 The 102nd annual Miss America competition begins in Orlando, Florida.

🔴 The HCA Film Awards will be presented by the Hollywood Creative Alliance, formerly known as the Hollywood Critics Association.

[Your Morning]

