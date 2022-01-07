January 7: Biden reflects on Jan. 6. California mayor says Super Bowl isn’t moving.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: A pro-Trump mob floods into the Capitol Building after breaking into it on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

FILE: In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP)

FILE – This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium as the Los Angeles Rams takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. A late-season surge in COVID-19 cases had the NFL in 2021 looking a lot like 2020, when the coronavirus led to significant disruptions, postponements and changing protocols. The emerging omicron variant figures to play a role all the way through the playoffs, including the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, where California has always been aggressive with policies to combat the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

FILE – This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows from left, former Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Three of the former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights are asking that their federal trials be separated from Chauvin’s, who has already been convicted on state murder charges for kneeling on Floyd’s neck as the Black man pleaded for air. (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP File)

Soot covers the exterior wall of the building of Wednesday’s fatal fire in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Officials say it’s the city’s deadliest single fire in at least a century. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

— Two winning tickets hit all six numbers in Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot to split an approximately $632.6 million prize — the seventh-largest in the game’s history.

In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

🔴 Report: The White House is finalizing details to send free COVID tests to Americans soon.

🔴 Chicago school leaders cancels classes for a third straight day.

🔴 Donald Trump’s social media app is expected to launch in February.

