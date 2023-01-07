January 7: McCarthy wins House Speakership on 15th ballot, Idaho house will remain crime scene

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) holds the gavel as he becomes Speaker for the 118th session of Congress on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Good morning! It’s Saturday Jan. 7, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the House chamber, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, attends the 14th vote for speaker of the House, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Four University of Idaho students were found dead in this house Sunday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman via AP)

Buses carrying Cuban migrants leave from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Key West, Fla. Homeland Security officials said 337 migrants were taken Thursday by Coast Guard cutter from Dry Tortugas National Park on a 70-mile trip to Key West for processing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Students and police gather outside of Richneck Elementary School after a shooting, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Newport News, Va. A shooting at a Virginia elementary school sent a teacher to a hospital and ended with “an individual” in custody Friday, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Industrial firms and new startups are flocking to invest in air taxis, which can take off and land vertically.

The electric motors of flying taxi company Archer Aviation, are seen on one of the wings of their all-electric aircraft from inside a facility in Hawthorne, California, U.S. June 8, 2021. Picture taken June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Will he come back? Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram bans end today.

🔴 The huge Consumer Electronics Show continues in Las Vegas through Sunday.

🔴 The annual Robotics Competition holds its kickoff event for 2013.

