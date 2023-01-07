January 7: McCarthy wins House Speakership on 15th ballot, Idaho house will remain crime scene

Good morning! It’s Saturday Jan. 7, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. McCarthy wins House speakership on 15th ballot
2. Idaho house to remain crime scene until at least Feb. 1
3. DeSantis activates Florida National Guard over migrant surge
4. 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroom, police say
📱 [Trending] this morning
FLYING TAXI COULD HELP TRAVELERS BEAT TRAFFIC
Industrial firms and new startups are flocking to invest in air taxis, which can take off and land vertically.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Will he come back? Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram bans end today.
🔴 The huge Consumer Electronics Show continues in Las Vegas through Sunday.
🔴 The annual Robotics Competition holds its kickoff event for 2013.
