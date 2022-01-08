January 8: Another winter storm, a Hollywood icon dies, and sometimes home is where the heartburn is

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Snow falls, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Huntington, W.Va. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

An Orange County family gets tested at the Econ Soccer Complex on the first day of the new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site hosted by Orange County Health Services at the park off East Colonial Drive, in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. At its peak, a line of cars was backed up several miles as thousands of Orange County residents sought testing during the current spike of infections across Central Florida from the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

The recall, issued by Interstate Meat Dist. Inc., of Oregon, affects approximately 28,356 pounds of raw meat sold in seven states. (Getty Images)

Actor Sidney Poitier, who died this week at 94, was the first Black man to win a Best Actor Oscar, doing so for his performance in 1963’s “Lilies of the Field.” Poitier was also the first Black man to earn a nomination in the category several years prior. (AP Photo, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

WITH 20 BEDROOMS AND 30 BATHROOMS, IT’S MORE THAN A DREAM HOME. IN FACT, IT’S A TESTAMENT TO WRETCHED EXCESS.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Former Sen. Harry Reid’s funeral, with President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.

🔴 A virtual David Bowie tribute concert features Simon Le Bon and John Taylor, Noel Gallagher.

🔴 In a possible NFL playoff preview, the Cowboys visit the Eagles. Also: The Broncos host the Chiefs.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.