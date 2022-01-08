January 8: Another winter storm, a Hollywood icon dies, and sometimes home is where the heartburn is

Good morning! It’s Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Winter storm impacting millions across the country
2. With cases surging, experts see omicron peaking soon in US
3. Ground beef recalled in multiple states due to possible E. coli contaminationn
4. Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier dead at 94
📱 [Trending] this morning
$295M MANSION COULD BECOME PRICIEST US HOME
WITH 20 BEDROOMS AND 30 BATHROOMS, IT’S MORE THAN A DREAM HOME. IN FACT, IT’S A TESTAMENT TO WRETCHED EXCESS.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Former Sen. Harry Reid’s funeral, with President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.
🔴 A virtual David Bowie tribute concert features Simon Le Bon and John Taylor, Noel Gallagher.
🔴 In a possible NFL playoff preview, the Cowboys visit the Eagles. Also: The Broncos host the Chiefs.
